|
|
Richard Albert Dunlap, Sr. was born in Lorain, Ohio, on January 27, 1933. He departed this life on November 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife, Carletta, of 62 years, and their children. At a young age Richard went to work at U.S. Steel and was subsequently drafted into the Army. After serving two years in the military, he returned home to marry his sweetheart, Carletta Knowles, on October 5, 1957. In 1986, after forty years Richard retired from U.S. Steel. Richard loved playing poker with family and friends. He was a true comedian and cracked on everybody, no one was off limits. Richard enjoyed attending his children’s sporting events and travelled wherever they played just to watch. Richard was a Past Master Mason and a Korean War Veteran. At 86 years of age, Richard gave his life to Christ and was baptized in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Richard was a proud member of the Oberlin House of The Lord Fellowship, Pastor A. G. Miller. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias D. Dunlap and Sophia Ann Holliman Dunlap; brothers, Jay Dunlap and Benjamin Dunlap; and sisters Doris Littlejohn, Joann (Willie) Ammons, Lois (Oliver) Whitfield, Robin (Ben) Abston.Richard leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Carletta Knowles Dunlap; daughters, Vanessa (Andy) Smith of Denver, CO, Vicky (Eric) Gaines of Oberlin, Valerie (Richard) Rogers, of Elyria and Vernita (Ryan) Warfield of Lorain; sons, Richard (Cheryl) Dunlap, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA, Bruce F. Dunlap, Jerome A. Dunlap, Aaron J. (Lonnie) Dunlap, Pete (Lois) Martinez of Lorain; brothers, Donald (Maxine) Dunlap, Leroy (Cleo) Dunlap of Lorain, Jerry Dunlap of Colorado Springs, CO; and sisters, Betty Jennings of Cleveland, Dale Dunlap of Grand Rapids, MI, Candy Lunn and Linda (Walter) Wyrick of Lorain; his last surviving Uncle Jimmy (Allie) Holliman of Oberlin; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be Tuesday, November 12, from 6:00 PM until time of masonic service at 7:30 PM at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain. A viewing will also be Wednesday, November 13, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave, Lorain; Rev. Dr. A. G. Miller of Oberlin House of The Lord Fellowship, eulogist. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 10, 2019