Richard Arlen Whitnight, born March 31, 1930, lived to his 90th birthday. He was married to Dorothy Whitnight for over 71 years. He and Dorothy had a son, Keith Whitnight, and a daughter, Karen Schneider (Glenn). Their grandchildren are Tiffany Lisle, Kathleen Falco, and Aaron and Alyssa Schneider. Their great-grandchildren are Richard Arlen, Benjamin, and Kathrine Lisle and Nicholas, Dean, and Joey Falco. Richard is also survived by his sister, Carole Katrenick, and his many nieces and nephews. He adoringly loved his family and friends and the feeling was mutual. In fact, he was loved by everyone he met! Richard retired from a decades-long career at American Airlines and served in the United States Army. He was a dapper dresser and was often complimented on his style. He and his wife lived in Avon Lake, OH the past 33 years. He took great pride in working in his yard and fixing almost anything. A family celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends giving a donation in Richard’s name to the local Veterans Administration: Lorain VA Clinic, Attn: Medical Center Director, 5255 North Abbe Road, Sheffield Village, OH, 44035-1451 or the Parkinson’s Foundation Great Lakes Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020