Richard "Dick" Bauder


1944 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Bauder Obituary
Richard "Dick" Bauder, 75, of Wellington, passed away on March 20, 2020, in Lorain. He was born on August 31, 1944, in Gloversville, NY, and has lived in the area since 1970.Dick served in the National Guard and had worked at Firelands Local Schools as a bus mechanic for 30 years and Columbia Schools for five years. He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 36 years and an avid NASCAR fan.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rozhelen "Sue" Bauder; mother, Shirley Bauder, of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Kimberly Stutsman, of Monroeville; son, Richard "Rick" (Ellen) Bauder, of Wellington; daughter, Virginia "Ginni" (Erik) Willis, of Pennsville, NJ; siblings: James (Cathy) Bauder, of Bozeman, MT, Margie Ledoux, of Milford, NH, Kathy Bauder, of Canton, GA; five grandchildren: Michael, Ricki, Layla, Riley, Mallory; two great-grandchildren, (and one on the way), and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Bauder; son-in-law, Randy Ford; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Ledoux.Visitation and services will be held privately. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence at www.mormanfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions may be made to your local Alcoholics Anonymous.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
