Richard C. Butcher, age 50, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. He was born in Lakewood and had been a resident of Amherst for the past three years, moving from North Ridgeville. He also lived in Westlake and Lakewood. Richard worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. He enjoyed shooting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, NASCAR, baseball, and was a jokester with his nieces. Survivors include his partner, Suzanne Sutton; daughter, Rachel; son, Garrett; stepson, Brayden Sutton; parents, Linda and Richard “Bud” Butcher; brother, Chris (Jen) Butcher; nieces, Jordan and Katie; son-in-law, Mike (Ashley) Sumpter; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chuck and Fran Jirsa; paternal grandparents, Hallie and Helen Butcher. Funeral Service Monday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd., N. Ridgeville, where family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Chuck Behrens will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Richard’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at: . For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 11, 2019