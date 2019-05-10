Home

Richard C. Butcher

Richard C. Butcher Obituary
Richard C. Butcher, age 50, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. He was born in Lakewood and had been a resident of Amherst for the past three years, moving from North Ridgeville. He also lived in Westlake and Lakewood. Richard worked as a self-employed contractor for many years. He enjoyed shooting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, NASCAR, baseball, and was a jokester with his nieces. Survivors include his partner, Suzanne Sutton; daughter, Rachel; son, Garrett; stepson, Brayden Sutton; parents, Linda and Richard “Bud” Butcher; brother, Chris (Jen) Butcher; nieces, Jordan and Katie; son-in-law, Mike (Ashley) Sumpter; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chuck and Fran Jirsa; paternal grandparents, Hallie and Helen Butcher. Funeral Service Monday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd., N. Ridgeville, where family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Chuck Behrens will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Richard’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at: . For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 11, 2019
