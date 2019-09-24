|
Richard C. “Rick” Swab, 63, of Lorain, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain after a long illness. He was born February 7, 1956 in Erie, Pennsylvania and had resided in Lorain since 1978. Rick served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era and was stationed aboard the USS Forrestal and the USS Nimitz. He worked at US Steel in Lorain retiring in 2014. He’d also worked as a Veterans Representative for the State Unemployment Office. Rick was a life member and commandant of Lofton Henderson Marine Corps League Detachment 474, a life member and commander of both AMVETS #47 and American Legion #118 and a member and past commander to Lorain Veterans Council. He also led the establishment of the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Association. In 1995, he was named Veteran-of-the-Year by the Lorain Veterans Council. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing and playing cornhole. He was a member of Beaver Creek Sportsman’s Club and the NRA. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Linda Swab (nee Green); children, Richard W. Swab (Michelle), of Lorain, Sherrell Swab, of Lorain, Lorena Johnson (Dan Keiffer), of Elyria, Benjamin Johnson (Jamie), of McComb and Justin Gibbs (Brittany), of Elyria; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; father, Clarence Swab, of Erie, Pennsylvania; sisters, Deborah Lundberg (Steve) and Roberta Riesdorph (Edward DeFonskey), all of Erie, PA; and brother, Brian Swab (Karen), of Tunnell Hill, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen L. Swab (nee Hullenbaugh), in 2012. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain where the Lofton Henderson Marine Corps Detachment will conduct the Marine Corps ritual Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. Mark Hurlbut, chaplain of Lofton Henderson Marine Corps Detachment, will preside. Private family burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lofton Henderson Marine Corps Detachment.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 25, 2019