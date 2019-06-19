|
Richard “Dick” Mlinarik was a life-long educator, mentor, sports-enthusiast, reader, husband, father, and friend. He spent his career teaching, coaching and working as the Vice Principal of the Junior High in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was highly regarded by colleagues, students, and families, and made an impact on many lives.
Born in Lorain, Dick grew up on the family farm in Amherst. His parents, John and Suzanna Mlinarik, emigrated from Slovakia and filled their farmhouse with ethnic foods, extended family, lots of love and tradition.
Dick also played high school basketball and enjoyed the life of a 1950’s teen. He was the first person in his family to attend college and went to BGSU to study education. There, he made life-long friends and met the love of his life, Wanda (Tietje) of Hamler, Ohio. They married in 1964 and built a home outside of Bowling Green, raising their three children in a country setting with a huge garden.
Dick loved running into former students and colleagues throughout his life, so his retirement job delivering flowers was perfect to maintain his relationships. He followed local sports throughout his life, especially enjoying BGSU basketball. Dick had a strong faith and attended church his whole life. He devoted himself to the care of his wife as her memory began to fail, first at home and then as she moved into memory care. He became legendary amongst staff and residents for his daily visits and kindness to all.
He greatly loved and enjoyed his three children, Kelli Marko (Jerry) of Lakewood, Colorado; Kim Mlinarik (Eric Fulgenzi) of Sandpoint, Idaho; and Brent Mlinarik of Bowling Green. He is survived by his wife; children; older brother, John Mlinarik (Millie), of Amherst, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dick Mlinarik Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o George Nagy, 16381 Van Tassel Rd., Weston, Ohio 43569. Funds will be used to help BGHS graduates pursuing education degrees.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 20, 2019