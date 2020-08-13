1/1
Richard Duane "Dick" Goddard
Richard "Dick" Duane Goddard, 89, passed away August 4th, in a Florida hospital. He was born February 24, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, to Vachel and Doris Dickerhoof Goddard, who are deceased. His only living relative, Kimberly (beloved daughter), cared for him upon his retirement in 2016 in her home in Florida. Dick will be sorely missed by Kim, all the animals he helped save, and his thousands of fans. At his request, there will be no memorial, and he asked to be cremated and his ashes spread under a tree. Donations in his memory can be made to your favorite local animal shelter, rescue or R.E.A.L. Rottweiler Rescue in Cleveland (realrottweilerrescue.com).

Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
