Lorain: Richard Dzambik, 87, of Lorain, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain. He was born August 23, 1931 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Richard graduated from Lorain High School in 1949 and joined the U.S. Navy Air Corps at the age of 17, serving for four years. He served aboard the guided missile ship USS Norton Sound (AVM-1) for three years in the Pacific during the Korean War. He also boxed and wrestled while in the Navy. Richard worked at PolyOne (formerly BF Goodrich) in Avon Lake for 35 years before retiring. He was a lifelong member of Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Lorain where, as a boy, he served mass and later as an usher. He enjoyed bowling, hiking and pool. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Dzambik (nee Hartel); son, David (Carol) Dzambik; daughters, Deana (Keith) Haydu and Dory (Philip) Zemanek; grandchildren, Andrew Dzambik, twins, Ian and Evelyn Haydu, Alyson Haydu, and Rebecca Zemanek; step-grandchildren, Zack and Mallory Zemanek; three step-great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Ganobcsik; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Pearl Dzambik (nee Potyrala); and infant brother, Leonard Dzambik. The family will receive friends Monday, June 17th, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Robert J. Glepko, pastor of Nativity BVM Catholic Church, will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria. Cremation will follow. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 15, 2019