Richard F. Hrinda, age 88, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at Wesleyan Village in Elyria, Ohio. Born October 6, 1931, to John and Mary Hrinda in Lorain, Ohio, Richard spent his entire life in the Lorain area. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1949. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served during the Korean War, earning a purple heart. After his service, Richard worked for USX-Kobe until his retirement in 1990. Richard was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, as well as the Cleveland Polka Association and VFW Post 451.He was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State football and enjoyed trips to Vegas and Florida, as well as polka dances. Surviving are his daughters, Joy (Don) Bratton, Lori (Pierre) Blackburn, Mari Pabon, and Richelle Rockwell; four grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Maillie; as well as his longtime companion of 31 years, Helen Supers; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brother, Daniel Hrinda. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com
. The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate caregivers at Wesleyan Village Beacon House for their care of Richard.