Richard J. Rogal

Richard J. Rogal Obituary
Richard J. Rogal, 81, of Temple, Texas passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Wellington Place Nursing Home in Temple, Texas.He was born March 11, 1938 in Lorain, Ohio. He attended Lorain City Schools. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1957.Rick was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed going fishing and hunting in his early years.Rick is survived by his children, Martha Ann Gunn and David Rogal of Texas; his grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Ann (Don) Nehez of Mentor, Ohio and Marti Williams of Elyria, Ohio; niece, nephew, and great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Rogal; and brother-in-law, Charles E. Williams.Burial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 8, 2019
