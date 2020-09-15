Rich was a great man with the greatest spirit within. He always knew how to make everyone feel like they belonged and were important. He would light up the room with his infectious energy and affability that could get strangers, out in public, talking like they had known him for years. You just knew that no matter how you were feeling... and God knows, as a true introvert, I never enjoyed leaving the house... but when I did, if Rich was there, he always made it worth my while and I was so glad I decided to step out of my shell.



After losing both my parents, Rich’s warrior spirit gave me inspiration. Regardless of his station, he still displayed the unyielding loving light and strength that will always inspire me to just do what I can to at least make one person smile a day. In our final exchange, his genuine, kind words will live with me forever. A gentle giant of a soul gone far too soon. My deepest condolences to Deidre and the rest of the family.

Douglas Paige II

Friend