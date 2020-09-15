1/1
Richard J. Rohaley
Richard J. Rohaley, age 35, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away September 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 25, 1985, to Stephen and Debra (Lusky) Rohaley in Euclid, Ohio. Rich graduated from Lake Elementary, Shore Junior High and Mentor High School before attending the University of Toledo and earning a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in 2008 and also a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2011. On August 16, 2008, Rich married Deidre Collette in Christ the King Catholic Church in Toledo. Rich had been a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Mentor, Ohio before moving to the Toledo area and joining Christ the King Catholic Church. Throughout life, he drew his strength from his faith. Early in high school, he wrestled and played football. At the University of Toledo, Rich was a member of the Student Wellness Awareness Team and the Alpha Zeta Omega Pharmacy Fraternity. As a Boy Scout, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest achievement. Rich purchased Aring’s Compound Corner in 2013 and applied the tremendous personal skills gained from his work in community pharmacy at Walgreen’s to the operation of a compounding pharmacy. Away from work, his passions were family time, video games, fishing, making people laugh and smile, and his Cleveland Browns. An easy-going person, Rich seemingly could not be embarrassed. He would always light up the room and become the center of the party. Rich had the rare talent of making a friend anywhere and would get people involved, not wanting to leave anyone out of the fun. Those who knew Rich best would describe him as being positive, courageous, patient and passionate. Rich is survived by his wife, Deidre; daughter, Novalie; parents, Steve and Debbie Rohaley; sister, Sarah (Dan Szymczak) Rohaley; and brother, Stephen (Kristen) Rohaley. Rich’s Life Celebration will begin Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo and continue on Saturday, September 19 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., for anyone who wants to visit but has special needs or concerns about public gatherings. The family will greet guests Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home . The Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00 p.m. in Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio, 43623. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Brittany Rohaley
Family
September 14, 2020
I spent my first APPE rotation with Rich at Aring's in August of 2015. I will never forget my experience with Rich. I still think back and draw on some of the lessons he taught me in that short month whether it be "pharmaceutical elegance" or the importance of greeting each customer with a smile or a friendly greeting on the phone among many other things. Even years after the rotation when I'd see Rich at a CE event or the grocery store, he'd always make a point to stop and talk.

I didn't know Rich well but the short time I spent with him had a positive and profound impact on me as an aspiring pharmacist and as a person. I feel blessed to have known Rich even if it was for a short time. He was one of a kind and will be missed.

My deepest condolences to Deidre, Novalie, and the Rohaley family. May the love of friends and family carry you through this difficult time.
Brian Scott
Student
