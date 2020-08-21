Richard James Pasky, 74 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Oak Hills Nursing Home, following a lengthy illness.He was born July 10, 1946 in Lorain, Ohio. Dick was raised and lived in Lorain, graduating from Admiral King High School with the class of 1964. He had made his home in Michigan before moving back to Lorain County where he had resided until his passing. Dick was a college graduate from General Motors Institute where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and received a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan. He was employed as an Engineer at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for thirty-four years before retiring. Dick was the Editor of the Ford Truck Newsletter, “Between the Treads” for many years and contributed to the office photography program that included many of his photographs being enlarged and hung on the walls in the Ford building where he worked. Dick was also a Trustee on the Lincoln School Board for many years. After his retirement from Ford, he returned to Ohio and taught math and engineering for several years as an adjunct faculty at Lorain County Community College. Dick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. He loved sports his whole life, especially baseball where his nickname was “Long Ball Lefty”. In addition to playing baseball as a youth, he played as an adult on the team for Holy Trinity Church in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Dick also coached several of his son’s baseball teams. He was an avid reader and gardener; loved to write and in retirement he wrote a book called “Huxley Square”. Dick enjoyed rock’n roll music and traveling, especially long road trips. He loved to tell stories about growing up in the 50s and 60s in Lorain and reminisced about the “Clambakers” who he stayed friends with for life. Dick enjoyed being a snowbird and spending the winters in Daytona Beach, Florida. Survivors include his wife of fourteen years, Mary Jane Pasky (nee: Piazza); his children, Sara Hall (Steven) of San Francisco, CA, Michael Pasky (Kim) of Warrenville, IL; his grandchildren, Rex, Clark, Autumn and Hailey; his step children, Eric Palmer (April) of Elyria, Kelly Ursem (Thomas) of Amherst and Stacey Greenwell (Matthew) of Brecksville; ten step grandchildren and his sister, Joyce della Volpe (Dean) of Lakewood.He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anne Pasky (nee: Kozopas); his brother and sister in law, Thomas and Linda Pasky.Graveside services will be held privately by the family.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association; 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, Ohio 44011.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com