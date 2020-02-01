|
Richard John "Slider" Mack, 79 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital following a lengthy illness. Richard was born January 12, 1941, in Lorain and attended Clearview High School and Amherst High School. Richard has been a lifelong Lorain County resident and Amherst has been his home for the last 15 years. Richard worked in the security department for Mercy Regional Medical Center for 20 years. He also worked for the city of Amherst part time as a patrolman. He attended Amherst United Methodist Church. He loved being busy and being outdoors. He enjoyed attending drag racing events, riding motorcycles, and mowing lawn. He was a member of the Golden Shield Motorcycle Club. He dearly loved his family and his pet dogs. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Jacqueline May "Jacci" Mack (nee: Wilson); his sons, Richard and Melissa Mack of Amherst, Carl Mack of Amherst, "Rick" John and Susan Mack of Kipton; his daughters, Shirley and Ray Nejadfard of Lorain, Sharon and Tom Sittinger of Lorain; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Mack, Carlene Zabrecky, and Donna Brightbill; and his parents, Carl and Hazel Mack (nee: Butler). Friends may call Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. William Baker, pastor of Amherst United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Amherst Township, Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria OH 44035 or a . For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 2, 2020