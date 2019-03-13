Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Richard Kingsboro
Richard “Richie” Kingsboro, 54, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.He was born on February 12, 1965, in Lorain to the late Donald and Marjorie Kingsboro.He was a devoted father and enjoyed spending all his free time with his children. Richie was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and Texas Hold’em poker player. He also enjoyed cooking and wood working.He was formerly employed by Kenan Advantage Group as a truck driver.Richie will be dearly missed by his wife, Nancy (née Rivera), of nearly 14 years; his son, Zachary Miguel; and his daughter, Cylee Genara.He is also survived by his in-laws, Pedro and Gloria Rodriguez, of Lorain; sisters-in-law, Laura Rivera, of Pearland, Texas, Marisol (Scott) Pierce, of Amherst; brother-in-law, Pedro (Elsie) Rivera, of Pearland; and sister, Linda (Jimmy) Allison, of Lorain. He is also survived by two nephews; seven nieces; one great-niece; and many dear friends.He was also preceded in death by three sisters; and one brother.Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter's Parish, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, on Friday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Funeral Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
