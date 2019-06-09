Richard "Randy" Knilans, 66, of Avon Lake, passed away June 7, 2019.Randy was the high school sweetheart and husband of Patricia (nee Drake); loving father of Becky Gilchrist (Jack) and Brad (Sophia Pennella); devoted grandpa of Keegan, Liam and Isla; dear brother of Kyle Knilans.Randy died doing what he loved, riding his bicycle. He was an automotive enthusiast, an architect and a sailor. Randy was raised in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio State University with a Master's of Architecture. He moved to Avon Lake in 1985 where he became an active member of Planning Commission, Zoning Board and the Historic Preservation Committee. Professionally, he was a member of several organizations. He helped coach his children's baseball and basketball teams and would also be a proud father watching them from the stands. He supported both Becky and Brad in their career choices and was extremely proud of them. He lived his life following the Golden Rule, treating everyone he met the way he would want to be treated. His friendships were honest and true. His word was golden. Randy was a man of great integrity with a great twist of humor. His fondness of racing sailboats was so strong that his family knew not to schedule important events in the summer with the expectation he would attend. He was looking forward to retirement with Patty and spending more time sailing, biking and with family. He will be deeply missed.Memorial donations are suggested to Bike Cleveland, 3000 Bridge Avenue, Suite 1, Cleveland, Ohio 44113, bikecleveland.org/donate or Sandusky Sailing Club, P.O. Box 814, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd. Avon Lake, from 1-4pm on Friday, June 14. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm. Cremation by Busch. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202 Published in The Morning Journal on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary