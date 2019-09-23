|
Richard M. "Boops" Balmert, age 91, died Friday, September 20, 2019, in his home. He was born November 10, 1927, in Avon, Ohio, where he lived until moving to North Ridgeville in 2001. He was a truck driver, retiring from Powell Builders 30 years ago. He loved woodworking, John Wayne, camping and traveling with family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gizella (nee Simcic); daughter, Connie of Elyria; and son, Terry (Debi) of LaGrange; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Cecelia Conrad of Avon; and brother, Eugene (Gretchen) of Avon Lake; and special niece, Winnie Balmert, of North Ridgeville and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Irene; three brothers and three sisters. A special thanks to "Our Angels on Earth," Marianne, Loren, and all the family and friends who came to visit. Family and friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26, at the Busch Funeral Home in Avon, 32000 Detroit Rd., from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon, OH 44011. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th St., Cleveland, 44119. www.buschcares.com 440-937-6175.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 24, 2019