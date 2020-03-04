|
Richard “Rick” Murrell, 64, of Lorain, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Rick is survived by his wife, Tamela Murrell (nee Barnes); his children, Rebekka and Zachary; his sisters, Sheila Niskey (Mark), Sandie Eremita (Doug), Janice Ellis (Mike), Barbara Kilgore (Dave); several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Murrell and Janice Murrell (nee Warrer), and his sister, Betty Franks.A 1973 graduate of Clearview High School, Rick was a member of the golf team and state championship football team. He also loved both playing and coaching baseball and softball, a gift he passed on to his son, Zach. Rick was an avid golfer, and some of his favorite memories were golfing with his buddies and his son. Rick loved to bowl, and participated in several bowling leagues throughout the years.Rick loved to spend time in his vegetable garden, and he was always happy to share his harvest with friends and family. He loved to cook, and often hosted local “Taco Nights” at the St. Lad’s club as well as several other local establishments.Rick loved music and attending live music shows, a passion he shared with his daughter, Rebekka. He loved to travel and he and Tamela went on several memorable trips to Las Vegas, where they eventually married.Rick had a unique sense of humor and a quit wit; he could make anyone laugh and was often the life of every party. He lived life on his own terms and marched to the beat of his own drum. His unique perspective was enjoyed and valued by many. He will be greatly missed.A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at the St. Lads Club, 4221 Clinton Avenue, Lorain, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2020