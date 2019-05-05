|
Richard P. Shullick, 86, of Lorain, died Saturday May 4, 2019 at his home. He was born October 25, 1932 in Star Junction, Pennsylvania and had resided in Lorain most of his life.Richard served with the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as an Industrial Painter at Thew Shovel and Crown Steel in Lorain before retiring. Richard was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church and a life member of AMVETS Post #47, VFW Post #451 and American Legion Post #30, all of Lorain. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Arnnie Shullick (nee Collins), children: W.C. Collins of Hico, Texas, Richard “Jinx” Shullick (Cheryl) of Amherst and Nancy Danese (Mario) of Avon; son-in-law, Ernest Brazina of Rocky River; grandchildren: Beth Fennell, Matt Brazina, Justin Shullick, Jared Shullick, Anna Barrington, Marissa Arundel, Mark Danese and Matthew Danese; four great grandchildren and sisters: Mary Ellen Wyckoff of Elyria and Patricia Shullick of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayleen Brazina; parents, Michael & Susan Shullick (nee Goffas); brothers: John, Michael, Robert and Thomas Shullick and sisters: Loretta Whitaker and Betty Jane Kosakowski. The family will receive friends Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Resurrection Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery, 555 N Ridge Rd, Lorain. The Rev. Jan Crizmer, pastor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on May 6, 2019