Richard Ray Sergent is reunited with his wife, Georgia, and his parents, Sam and Polly Ann Sergent. He was also preceded by his brothers, Chester Sergent and Henry Sergent; his sisters, Ethel Sergent, Emma Lou Engle, and Sarah Sergent; and his grandson, Eric Resor.He is survived by his siblings, Opal Jean Adams of Louisville, Kentucky, Anna Lee Goins of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Ronald B. Sergent (Johnell) of Huntsville, Alabama, as well as many nieces and nephews.He was born October 10, 1938 in Democrat, Kentucky, and made his transition to Heaven on June 17, 2019. Richard spent his remaining days at Mercy New Life Hospice surrounded by family, friends, love and music.He loved his mountains, his music, his church and his family. His greatest joy was being a Papaw to his grandchildren, Tiana, Cassie (Michael), Lauren (Dave), Ben (Maria), Jordan, Kristin, Bailee and Brandon; his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jaxon, Easton, Evee and Carter; and his honorary grandsons, Luis and Aaron. He will remain forever in their hearts, and in the hearts of his children, Rick (Joyce) and Debbie (Billy).Friends may call Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Additional calling hours will be Thursday at 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. where we will honor and celebrate his life with services at 12:00 p.m. at North Lake Missionary Baptist Church; 323 North Lake Street, South Amherst. The Rev. Jayson Samons, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44052.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.Fiercely loved, dearly missed, and finally home.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 18, 2019