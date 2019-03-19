Home

Richard Rowland Baldwin, Sr., 83 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home.He was born September 27, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio. Richard had made his home in Youngstown for thirty-three years before moving to Amherst where he lived for the last fourty-nine years. He had received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.Richard proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.He was employed as a Senior Field Auditor with the Sohio, British Petroleum Oil Company, for thirty-four years before retiring in 1988.Richard was the founding member of the Firelands Bicentennial Chapter. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, a lifetime member of Amvets Post 32 in Elyria, and the American Legion Post #30 in Lorain.Richard was an avid bowler in numerous leagues, including leagues at Rebman Bowling Alley. He was antique car enthusiast and enjoyed flea markets. Richard was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.Survivors include his sons, Richard R. Baldwin, Jr. and Ronald Baldwin, both of Lorain, and Robert L. Baldwin of Amherst; his grandchildren, Rebecca A. Baldwin, Richard R. Baldwin, III,, Aftan L. Baldwin, Douglas R. Baldwin, Brooke Baldwin and Brandon J. Baldwin; and great-grandchildren, Lily and Isaiah.He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Barbara Ann Baldwin (nee Shea) on July 13, 2010; siblings, Willard E. Baldwin, Jr. and Jean V. Baldwin; and his parents, Willard Ernest and Myrtle Adele Baldwin (nee Williams).Friends may call Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the Hempel Funeral Home: 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Rev. Dempsey Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Springer Hospice, 3905 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
