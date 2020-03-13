|
|
Richard Salvetta, originally from Lorain, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; daughter, Dianne Rose Mendez; son, Richard Salvetta; daughter, Gina Marie Duplaga; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers. Visitation March 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mass March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish, 2000 West Alton, Santa Ana, CA. Interment to follow Mass at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation to Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish/Building Fund. Thank you, God bless.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2020