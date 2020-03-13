Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Salvetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Salvetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Salvetta Obituary
Richard Salvetta, originally from Lorain, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lydia; daughter, Dianne Rose Mendez; son, Richard Salvetta; daughter, Gina Marie Duplaga; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers. Visitation March 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Mass March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish, 2000 West Alton, Santa Ana, CA. Interment to follow Mass at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation to Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish/Building Fund. Thank you, God bless.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -