Richard W. “Dick” Shivak, 87, of Elyria, died Friday April 5, 2019 at Mercy Health Allen Hospital in Oberlin.He was born January 1, 1932 in Lorain and had resided in Elyria and Lorain. He graduated from Clearview High School and served with the US Army as a staff sergeant during the Korean War.Dick worked at US Steel as a Foreman retiring in 1982 after 33 years.He was a past member of the former St. John Catholic Church in Lorain, a member of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Elyria, the Ohio State Trapping Association and National Trapping Association. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking.He is survived by his wife of 68 years Shirley Shivak (nee Harris); children: Lawrence (Wendy) Shivak of Wellington, Randall (Pamela) Shivak of Cape Coral, Florida, Gregory (Lisa) Shivak of Wellington, Wendy (Dennis) Duley of Norwalk and Jeffrey Shivak of Avon; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew & Elizabeth Shivak (nee Gaspar); brothers, Edward and Sidney Shivak; and sister, Irene Bowman.The family will receive friends Monday April 8th from 6:00-9:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 9th at 10:30 am in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 N Ridge Rd, Elyria. The Rev. Charles Ryba will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township where AMVETS Post # 32 of Elyria will conduct military honors.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2019