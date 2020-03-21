|
Richard "Dick" William Wiegand, 91 years of age, and a resident of Wellington, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.He was born July 18, 1928 in Lorain. Dick was a lifetime resident of Amherst before moving to Wellington where he has resided for the last twenty-one years.He was employed at B.F. Goodrich in Avon for twenty-five years before retiring in 1993 as a First Class Chemical Operator. Dick was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and many other areas within the church including the Vincentians, holy name society and was a member of the cemetery board. Dick had a servants heart for his community and volunteered his time with the Second Harvest Food Bank, Friends of the Lorain Metro Park Systems and was a frequent blood donor at the Lorain County Blood Bank. He was active at the LCCC physical fitness program. Dick played Vintage Baseball with the Lorain County Buckeyes. In his younger years he was a Scout Master for Troop #429 for twelve years.Survivors include his wife of twenty-two years, Dolores Wiegand (nee: Kurtz; his sons: Michael (Rosemary) Wiegand of Vermilion, James (Alice) Wiegand of Lorain, Peter (Angela) Wiegand of Elyria, Timothy (Gail) Wiegand of New Hampshire; his daughters: Louise (Dan) Plow of Maumee, Barbara (Tom) DeFelice of Canton, Christine (Brian) Sarvas, Kathryn (Bob) Gargarz, Margaret (Scott) Kent all of Amherst, Elizabeth (Gary) Sauer of Grafton and Anne (Jeff) Olsen of Amherst; his step daughter, Kellie (Mark) Hollen of Wellington; twenty-four grandchildren; and twenty-nine great grandchildren..He was preceded in death by his wife of forty eight years, Ethel Marie (nee Benko); his great grandchildren: Mason and Marie; his infant brother; his sister, Florence Brand; and his parents Christ and Olivia Wiegand (nee: Gilles).Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 26th at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Thursday, March 26th at 12:00 noon by selecting the Live Stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Timothy O'Conner, pastor of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio.A public remembrance mass will occur once community restrictions permit.The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Lorain County Metro Parks; Carlisle Reservation; 12882 Diagonal Road, LaGrange, OH 44050.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020