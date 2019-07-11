|
|
Rick Arthur Lauer, 54, of Elyria passed away peacefully July 9, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital surrounded by his beloved wife, children, family and friends. Rick battled numerous health challenges through the years with dignity and perseverance and was an inspiration to many. Rick was born March 7, 1965 in Lorain, OH to Lawrence and Judith (nee Smith) Lauer and was a 1983 graduate of South Amherst High School where he excelled in sports. After graduation, Rick was employed by UPS as a driver for over 24 years until his retirement in 2010. Recently celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, Rick married the love of his life, Carole (nee Lancy) on June 17, 1989, in Poland, Ohio. They settled in Elyria shortly after their marriage, raised their children, Cari and Eric, and made many lasting friendships through the years. Rick’s greatest joy was coaching, not only his children, but all in CYO sports, Little League and Travel Ball. After Rick finished coaching, he spent the majority of his time lovingly helping his son reach his dream of becoming an MLB player. Rick also greatly enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends. For the past three years, the highlight of Rick’s life was spending time and playing with his granddaughter, Brooklyn. Rick will be greatly missed by all and leaves behind his wife, Carole; his son, Eric, of Peoria, AZ; his daughter, Cari (Joe) Dickens, of Elyria; his granddaughters, Brooklyn and Madison (due in August); his brothers, Alan (Keli) Lauer, of Belton, MI; Phil (Janet) Lauer, of Mooresville, NC; Kurt (Amy) Lauer, of Elyria; and his sister, Tonia Lauer. Among the many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews he also leaves, Rick was especially grateful to his Aunt Joan Yonkman for giving a gift of life when she graciously donated a kidney to him in 1998. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and also his sister, Lynette Rak. Friends will be received Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church, 590 Poplar St., Elyria with Reverend Father Frank P. Kosem officiating. Burial will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, 41600 Oberlin Elyria Rd., Elyria. Memorial contributions may be made to PKD Foundation (pkdcure.org). Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 12, 2019