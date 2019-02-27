Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rino Romeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rino Romeo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rino Romeo Obituary
Rino Romeo, age 52, of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 25, 2019.He was born on March 15, 1966, in Lorain, Ohio, to Fred and Iolanda (nee Iodice) Romeo. Rino was a 1984 graduate of Lorain Catholic High School, where he was a member of the basketball team, serving as captain his senior year. He went on to further his education at The Ohio State University, earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting and finance. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity while attending OSU.As a founding partner and co-owner of the Strata Financial Group, LLC, Rino utilized his skills a Certified Public Accountant and Financial Planning Analysis Professional. He was a member of the American Institute of CPA’s.He loved basketball, watching college football, traveling, fitness, and living a healthy lifestyle.Rino is survived by his wife of 10 years, Amanda (nee Tromczynski); parents, Fred and Iolanda Romeo; brothers, Carlo (Beth) Romeo, of Avon, and Dr. Fred Romeo, of Columbus; sister-in-law, Maria (Tim) Yurick; nephew, Mitchell Romeo; and nieces, Cecile Romeo, Kelly and Amber Yurick; and his beloved dogs, Gia and Renzo.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park, Amherst, Ohio. Closing prayers will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral center, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Rino to the Church of St. Peter.Online condolences may be left for the family at:www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now