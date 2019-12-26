|
Rita Ann Carpino (nee Huhra), age 81, of Lorain, passed away at Amherst Manor Nursing Home during the early morning hours of Friday, December 20, 2019. Rita was born in Lorain and was a graduate of Lorain St. Mary High School. A parishioner of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, Rita had been employed as a teller for the Central Bank and, most recently, Huntington Bank. She retired in 2000. In her free time, she enjoyed her grandchildren, walking, reading, and traveling throughout the continental United States. She also continued to maintain friendships with her former high school classmates, gathering with them on a monthly basis to play cards and socialize. Rita is survived by her husband, Arthur; daughters, Laura Allegretto (Gary) and Denise Haffner (Jim); and son, John. She also leaves grandchildren, Jacqueline Dutton, Christina Allegretto, Diane Weber, Jacob Haffner, Julia Haffner; and three great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include brothers, Emery Huhra, Richard Huhra (Joyce), and Ronald Huhra. Rita was preceded in death by her father, Emery Huhra, in 1976; and her mother, Nellie (nee Sechnicki) Huhra in 2000. Visitation will be Friday, December 27th, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 28th beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 in St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Craig Hovanec and Reverend Gerald Keller will concelebrate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To share your memories and condolences with Rita’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 27, 2019