Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Rita J. Long


1950 - 2020
Rita J. Long Obituary
Rita J. Long, 69, formerly of Lorain, passed away April 1, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic following a sudden illness.She was born October 17, 1950 in Alabama and had lived in Lorain for over 30 years. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lorain, and a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.She retired from the Lorain City School system after 30 years of service as a Librarian. She enjoyed collecting recipes, sewing, and spending time with her granddaughter.Rita will be sadly missed by her daughter, Tanisha Long, and granddaughter, Marindia Long; a sister, Kimberly Whitfield; a brother, Jerome Whitfield; and other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her infant son, Joshua Long; a daughter, Anissa Long; her parents, Robert and Annie Whitfield; and her ex-husband, Wayne Long.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a future date and will be announced. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
