Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-3717
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH 44035
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
114 Second Street
Elyria, OH
Robert A. Bade


1948 - 2019
Robert A. Bade Obituary
Robert A. Bade, 71, husband of the late Beverly (nee Salmen); brother of Carol Flemming; uncle of Carolyn Mizac, Mark Flemming, Janet Wroblewski, and Patrick Flemming; dearest brother of Paula Straka (Stephen J. Jr., deceased, Bob’s best friend); uncle of Michele Bryant, Richard Straka, Ellen Kacmar, Stephen Straka, Stephanie Way, and Brand Straka; great uncle of many; brother-in-law of Sandy and Robert Aber.Robert was the Junior Warden at Black River Lodge #786 and CERT member for Lorain County. He passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The Masonic Service by Black River Lodge #786 will be 7 p.m. Friday, January 3. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 114 Second Street, Elyria from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020. 440-322-3717, www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
