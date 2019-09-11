|
|
Robert A. "Bob" Burgett, 95, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Avon Oaks Caring Community, in Avon, OH. Bob was born on July 7, 1924, in Lorain, Ohio, where he lived most of his life. He was a Lorain High School graduate. Bob was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard several vessels, most notably LCT 531 in the action at Utah Beach on D-Day. He trained at Slapton Sands as part of the Operation Tiger practice maneuvers for the invasion. He sailed on ore freighters on the Great Lakes, was a welder at American Shipbuilding, worked at the American Crucible Company in Lorain, and then BFGoodrich in Avon Lake from which he retired in 1982. His position at BFGoodrich as a field engineer took him to many places, including Long Beach, Boston, Louisville, Beaumont, and Niagara Falls, Canada. Bob volunteered at the former Lorain Community Hospital and was a driver for Meals-on-Wheels, both for the Hospital and later for one of the local church programs. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and especially enjoyed woodworking and repairing things for family, earning the nickname "Mr. Fix-It." Bob was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, and hockey. He enjoyed his visits from, "the girls," Makayla and Ava Dotson. Bob leaves behind to honor his memory son, Robert, (Barbara), of Powell, Ohio; daughters, Jan Walsh (Timothy "Tim," deceased), Elyria; Susan (Sue) Mendez (Rafael "Ray," deceased), Lorain; granddaughter, Bridget Walsh, Elyria; and brother, Arthur Burgett, Jr., (Helen), of San Antonio, Texas; nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mildred (Millie) Burgett (nee Blaser); his parents, Katherine (McDermott) and Arthur L. Burgett; brothers, William Burgett and John Burgett; and sister, Mary Anne Burgett. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 13th, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at 6:45 p.m., following the visitation. Jeff Sweitzer, Spiritual Care Coordinator with Hospice of the Western Reserve, will officiate. Private burial will be held with full military honors being conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110 (or via hospicewr.org) To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 12, 2019