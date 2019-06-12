|
Robert A. Schloss, 81, of Avon, and formerly of Elyria, died June 11, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland with his family by his side. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on September 10, 1937 to Achilles & Helen (nee Schroeder) Schloss. He graduated from Appleton High School (1955), Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing (1959) in Chicago, Illinois, Mercy School of Anesthesia (1960) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Marquette University (1963) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin B.S.N., and Indiana University (1964) in Bloomington, Indiana M.S. Bob was a Nurse Anesthetist for 2 ½ years, an educator at the T.B. Health Association in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a Director of Health Education in Saginaw, Michigan, a Captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Nurses from 1966-1968 stationed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Director of Health Education for the City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 1968-1969, Assistant Professor in the College of Health Sciences at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky from 1969-1972. Bob then settled in Elyria, Ohio and was Dean of Allied Health and Nursing at Lorain County Community College for 27 years. While at LCCC, Bob developed 9 new Allied Health and Nursing programs and brought the University of Akron College of Nursing on to the LCCC campus which afforded associate degree nursing graduates to obtain their B.S.N. Following his retirement from LCCC in 1999, he did private consulting for a number of years working for the Center of Health Affairs Greater Cleveland Hospital Association, the Cleveland Clinic, and Metro Health Medical Center.In his spare time, Bob was a member of a number of professional organizations including, the Coalition for the Revision of Ohio Nurse Practice Act, the Ohio Assembly of Two Year Health Career Administrators, the Ohio Board of Regents Allied Health Advisory Committee, and the Deans Council of the University of Akron College of Nursing. He was also a charter member and organizer of the Ohio Council of Associate Degree Nursing Education Administrators and The North East Ohio Nursing Initiative (NEONI) of the Center for Health Affairs. Bob also served his community as President of many organizations including the Prospect School P.T.A., the Elyria High Band Boosters, Pioneer Boosters, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Council, and St. Jude Parish Council where he was also a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Avon Lake, Ohio. In 2000, he was appointed to the Elyria City Health District Board where he was president pro-temp from 2004 until 2015. He served as a Cub Master at Prospect School, was an Elyria Major League Director for East Little League, sang with the American Theater Chorus, acted and sang in the Elyria Summer Theater, and sang in the Avon Senior Center Group. In 2011, Bob received the Lifetime Achievement Award from NEONI, The Center for Health Affairs. This award honors an individual whose strong commitment to nursing throughout their career and service to other has made a significant contribution to the overall advancement of the profession of nursing. The award was voted on by his peers. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley (nee Schram); son John (Suzanne) Schloss of North Olmsted; daughters, Mary Felton of LaGrange, Ann (Katie Henes) Schloss of Avon, Rebecca Stewart and Amy Yates, both of Elyria; grandchildren Emma Schloss, Erin Schloss, Blaine (Abby) Felton, Jessica Felton, Hannah Stewart, Isabelle Stewart, Shayne Stewart, Sydney Yates, Mia Yates; great granddaughter, Ava Stewart; sister Jeanne Fuhs (David) of Baraboo, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother. Bob’s greatest pleasure in life was his wife, children, and grandchildren; he was so proud of their accomplishments. He also enjoyed times with friends and relatives. He especially looked forward to his summer weeks in Door County, Wisconsin. Friends will be received Sunday, June 16th, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 410 Lear Road, Avon Lake with Reverend Father Charles F. Strebler officiating. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miller Family Heart and Vascular Institute at the Cleveland Clinic or the Elyria City Schools Endowment Fund or Lorain County Community College Foundation for the Special Allied Health and Nursing Scholarship. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 14, 2019