Robert Alan Janner, age 39, died suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home in Orlando, Florida. He was born November 17, 1979, to John Janner and Rosemary Janner. He resided in Lorain, Ohio and pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Toledo. He also worked his way up the ranks and became a blackbelt in Shorin-ryu karate and went on to be a sensei. He followed his dream to become a psychologist by earning a doctorate in clinical psychology from Florida Institute of Technology. He continued to earn various certifications and excel in his field. Dr. Janner is survived by his wife, Amanda; and his parents; as well as his sister, Kelly Sibson, her husband Matthew, and their son, as well as his four nieces. He was well-respected in the community for his work ethic, continuous pursuit of knowledge, and kind compassion. Services will be held at Baldwin Brothers located at 2036 Sprint Blvd., Apopka, FL at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
