1/
Robert Alan McQuate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alan McQuate, 73, of Lorain, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice. Born on March 20, 1947 in Lodi, Robert was the son of the late Robert E. and Mary (nee Campbell) McQuate. Bob lived in Wellington until moving to Lorain in 1988. Bob worked for the Wellington Foundry for 5 years and then for Bendix for the next 15 years. He Spent 20 years working at the Lorain Co. Detention Home. Bob also worked with the South Lorain County Ambulance District. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and camping as well as attending concerts and watching football games. Most of all Bob cherished his family and time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Survivors include his children Eric (Maggie) McQuate, Ann Marie McQuate, both of Columbus, and Mark (Deanna) McQuate, of Gainesville, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis (Nancy) McQuate, Karen (Tom) Younglas, Rick (Elaine) McQuate, Mindy (Kevin) Vaughan, and sister-in-law Brenda McQuate and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita; brother, Bill, and great-granddaughter Kinsley Marie. A memorial service and burial at Greenwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Well-Help, 127 Park Place, Wellington, OH 44090. Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton-Eastman Funeral Home and condolences may be expressed online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved