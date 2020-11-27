Robert Alan McQuate, 73, of Lorain, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice. Born on March 20, 1947 in Lodi, Robert was the son of the late Robert E. and Mary (nee Campbell) McQuate. Bob lived in Wellington until moving to Lorain in 1988. Bob worked for the Wellington Foundry for 5 years and then for Bendix for the next 15 years. He Spent 20 years working at the Lorain Co. Detention Home. Bob also worked with the South Lorain County Ambulance District. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and camping as well as attending concerts and watching football games. Most of all Bob cherished his family and time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Survivors include his children Eric (Maggie) McQuate, Ann Marie McQuate, both of Columbus, and Mark (Deanna) McQuate, of Gainesville, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis (Nancy) McQuate, Karen (Tom) Younglas, Rick (Elaine) McQuate, Mindy (Kevin) Vaughan, and sister-in-law Brenda McQuate and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita; brother, Bill, and great-granddaughter Kinsley Marie. A memorial service and burial at Greenwood Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Well-Help, 127 Park Place, Wellington, OH 44090. Arrangements have been entrusted to Norton-Eastman Funeral Home and condolences may be expressed online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com
.