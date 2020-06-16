Robert Allen Falatic
Robert Allen Falatic, 81 years of age, and a resident of LaGrange, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born May 26, 1939, in Patton, Pennsylvania. Robert was raised and lived in Pennsylvania until 1966, when he moved to Lorain where he had lived for twenty-six years. He had made his home in Lagrange for the last twenty-eight years. Robert was a graduate of John Carol High School with the class of 1956.Robert was a twenty eight year member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in LaGrange. He was employed at Ford Motor Company for thirty-three years before retiring. Robert had previously worked at Phillips & Van Heusen in Patton, PA. Following his retirement from Ford Motor Co. Robert was employed at the JVS in Oberlin as security for thirteen years. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He remained a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan throughout his life.Survivors include his wife of sixty one years Margaret “Peg” Falatic (nee: McConnell); his sons David Falatic (Carrie) of Lorain and Kevin Falatic (Kim) of LaGrange; his grandchildren Andrew, Jonathan, Cody, Collin, Chad and Chelsea; as well as his sister Dorthy Kopera of Pennsylvania.He was preceded in death by his brother Andrew Falatic; and his parents Andrew and Pauline Falatic (nee: Getsy).Public visitation by family and friends will occur Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the afternoon and evening at Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Avenue, Amherst by reservation at https://signup.com/go/jVZJJve or by calling 440-988-4451. Public funeral services will be held Friday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church; 708 Erie Street, Grafton. A rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. Father John Seabold, of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, will officiate.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church; 708 Erie Street, Grafton, Ohio 44044.The Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio is honored to serve the family of Robert Falatic.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
