More Obituaries for Robert Basen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Andrew "Bob" Basen Jr.

Robert Andrew "Bob" Basen Jr. Obituary
Robert “Bob” Andrew Basen Jr., age 40, and a resident of Lorain County, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Bob was born February 2, 1979 in Medina and was raised in Avon. Bob was a kind, compassionate person who loved and cared for his children and grandson. Survivors include his son, Robert Andrew “Beebs” Basen III (Shannon Kane) of Avon Lake; daughter, Marissa Eber of Avon Lake; infant grandson, Ronan Basen; his mother, Michele (nee Selvaggio) Spaulding of Indiana; and sister, Michele Basen of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Andrew Basen Sr. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. There will be a 7 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
