Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Christian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Christian Obituary
Robert B. Christian, 76, of Sheffield Lake, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of VFW Post 8686 in Sheffield Lake. Robert retired from Ford Motor Company. He raced cars when he was younger and enjoyed NASCAR, shooting pool, and watching the Browns. Robert is survived by his son, Robert O. Christian, Sr. (Tina Schreck); grandchildren, Robert O. Christian, Jr. and Christopher Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Morgan, and McKenzie; and a brother, Junior Christian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and brothers, Cotton, Dick, and Bill Christian. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6 at 4 p.m. at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -