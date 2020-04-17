|
Robert B. Christian, 76, of Sheffield Lake, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of VFW Post 8686 in Sheffield Lake. Robert retired from Ford Motor Company. He raced cars when he was younger and enjoyed NASCAR, shooting pool, and watching the Browns. Robert is survived by his son, Robert O. Christian, Sr. (Tina Schreck); grandchildren, Robert O. Christian, Jr. and Christopher Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Morgan, and McKenzie; and a brother, Junior Christian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; and brothers, Cotton, Dick, and Bill Christian. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6 at 4 p.m. at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2020