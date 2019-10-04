|
|
Robert Beach III, age 66, of Vermilion, passed away at his home after losing his courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Bob was born in June of 1953, in Lorain, to the late Robert, Jr. and Geraldine (nee Balmert) Beach, and he attended Lorain Schools. He is a Vietnam Era veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was employed by the Vermilion Post Office as a letter carrier for 30 years. Bob is a member of the Church of St. Peter, Lorain, as well as a life-member of the AMVETS Post #22, a Trustee and member of the Vermilion American Legion Post #397, and the Vermilion Fish & Game Club. The time that Bob got to spend with his family, especially his adoring grandchildren, was his most treasured moments in life. He also loved being outdoors, whether it was to fish, hunt, or work in the garden. He enjoyed bowling, billiards, and was definitely a die-hard Cleveland sports fanatic. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Nancy Mayer; two sons, Troy Mayer and Adam Beach; four grandchildren, Jack and Finn and Harper and Harlow; his sister, Rebecca (James) Holcomb; nephew, Jeremy; niece, Marsha; and his in-laws, Joe and Elene Mayer. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Prayers will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, at 9:30 a.m., also in the Funeral Center, followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44053. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Full military honors will immediately follow Mass, and will be provided by the Vermilion Veterans Council. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions, in Bob’s memory, to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 2173 N. Ridge Road, #H, Lorain, Ohio 44055. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 6, 2019