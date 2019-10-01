Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Beljan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Beljan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Beljan Obituary
Robert Beljan, age 81, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center. He was born on October 20, 1937, in Slovakia, to Sigmund and Maria (nee Schwartz) Beljan. He resided in Germany and Canada before coming to the United States in 1975. Robert made his career as a tool maker for Avon Bearings in Avon Lake. He was a member of the Amherst Eagles Club and he enjoyed golfing and bowling. He is survived by his brother, Al (Diane) Beljan; four nephews; and one niece. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Sigmund and Maria Beljan. The Beljan family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now