Robert Beljan, age 81, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center. He was born on October 20, 1937, in Slovakia, to Sigmund and Maria (nee Schwartz) Beljan. He resided in Germany and Canada before coming to the United States in 1975. Robert made his career as a tool maker for Avon Bearings in Avon Lake. He was a member of the Amherst Eagles Club and he enjoyed golfing and bowling. He is survived by his brother, Al (Diane) Beljan; four nephews; and one niece. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Sigmund and Maria Beljan. The Beljan family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019