Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drachenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Drachenberg Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert C. Drachenberg Jr. Obituary
Robert C. Drachenberg, Jr. died suddenly March 17, 2019 at his residence in Columbus, Ohio.He was born January 10, 1954, in Elyria, Ohio, and grew up in Grafton.He served in the U.S. Army, was an avid reader and followed all Ohio sports teams.Bob is survived by sisters, Kathy Drachenberg, of Grafton, and Debbie (Jim) Joppeck, of Camden Township; and brother, Ed (Carol) Drachenberg, of Elyria; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.He was preceded in death by parents, Robert, Sr. and Wanda (nee Taylor) Drachenberg; and his brother, Joseph Drachenberg.Services will take place on April 3rd, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery located in Seville, with Army military honors.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.