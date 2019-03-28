|
|
Robert C. Drachenberg, Jr. died suddenly March 17, 2019 at his residence in Columbus, Ohio.He was born January 10, 1954, in Elyria, Ohio, and grew up in Grafton.He served in the U.S. Army, was an avid reader and followed all Ohio sports teams.Bob is survived by sisters, Kathy Drachenberg, of Grafton, and Debbie (Jim) Joppeck, of Camden Township; and brother, Ed (Carol) Drachenberg, of Elyria; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.He was preceded in death by parents, Robert, Sr. and Wanda (nee Taylor) Drachenberg; and his brother, Joseph Drachenberg.Services will take place on April 3rd, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery located in Seville, with Army military honors.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2019