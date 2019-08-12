|
Robert Claus passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Hospice of the Western Reserve, Westlake, Ohio. Robert was born in Lorain, Ohio, on September 11, 1924. He attended Lorain High School and was a proud Navy Veteran, serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters during World War II. He earned a Bronze Star for his service as a member of the Armed Guard Crew in the European-African-Middle Eastern campaign. Bob was employed as an iron worker and had also worked for the City of Lorain Water Department and the American Shipbuilding Company. He was very proud to be the longest active member of the Lorain Elks Lodge #1301, having been a member for 71 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Angeline (nee Cicco); daughters, Susan (Ross) Palermo, and Cheryl (Rich) Lindsley; grandsons, Brandon (Brittnay) Palermo, Brett (Rachael) Palermo, and Andrew Palermo, PhD. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Rocco and Gino Palermo. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Robert; his parents, Joseph and Cornelia Claus; and brothers, Woodrow and William Claus. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44053. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Honor Guard following the Mass at the Church. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Robert to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 13, 2019