Robert D. Bolyard, Sr., Active Norwalk Leader, passed away on June 28, 2019, at age 82. He grew up in Lorain, graduating from Lorain High School in 1955 and from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Industrial Management in 1961. Upon graduation from The Ohio State ROTC program, Bob served three years in the U.S. Army as a Helicopter Pilot and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon returning from the service, he worked as a Process Engineer for three years at Ford Motor Co. in Lorain, then as an Industrial Engineer for three years at Bell Helicopter Co. in Ft. Worth, TX, then as a Methods Engineering Supervisor for seven years at S & C Electric Co. in Chicago, IL then, as an Engineering Manager for one year at General Instrument Corp. in Asheville, NC and finally in various managerial positions at CIRCON ACMI in Norwalk, from which he retired after 30 years of service. Bob actively participated in several organizations over the years. At OSU, he was Chief Warrant Officer for the Pershing Rifles, a precision military drill team. He was President, National Director & Program Chairman for the Industrial Management Society of Chicago and managed five Midget Football Teams in Chicago. As an active participant in Norwalk, he was a past 32nd Degree Mason & Shriner, was President of Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, Program Director & Board Member for Junior Achievement, Program Director of the Norwalk Kiwanis Club and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars & the American Legion. Bob received the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award and the Norwalk Jaycees Young Man of the Year Award. He was also a Life Member of the Air Force Association and The Ohio State University Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenza and Argyle Bolyard; brothers, Bernard Bolyard and Rennie Bolyard; and sister, Marlene Hayslett. Bob is survived by sons, Robert D. (Kim) Bolyard, Jr. of Canal Winchester and Randall D. (Shellie) Bolyard of Columbus; along with four grandchildren, Alayna, Eric, Collin, and Katie; and sister, Delores Markle of Elyria. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, July 7th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home at 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. The family requests donations be made in Robert’s name to The Huron County Humane Society at 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, 44857 in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed online at:walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 5, 2019