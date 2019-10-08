|
Robert D. Lesiecki, 88, of Lorain, died Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake. He was born Aug. 29, 1931 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Bob graduated from Lorain St. Mary Academy in 1949. For a short time, he played minor league baseball in the Cleveland Indians farm system as an infielder until an injury sidelined his career. Later, he attended Fenn College in Cleveland. He worked at Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems in Elyria for 42 years, retiring in 1997 as the manager of Facility Planning after having built and renovated manufacturing plants all over the world. Bob loved his hometown of Lorain and was very active in many city affairs. He served on the Lorain City Parks Board and Oakwood Park committee, was a founding member, past president and board member of the Lorain International Festival Association and a current board member and past president of the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame. He was a member of St. Peter Parish and the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church where he was active in the Holy Name Society, served on the finance committee, taught CCD classes and helped with the CYO program. Bob was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and season ticket holder. Along with his granddaughter, Anne, he made customized scoring cards that he used for each game. He also enjoyed playing golf and tennis, reading and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dolores Lesiecki (nee Brzezinski); daughters, Catherine Kissling (Robert), of Rocky River, Nancy Brugler (Alan), of Omaha, Neb., and Janet Burns (Dave), of Lorain; grandchildren, Anne Ruddy (Chris), Matthew Kissling (Kristen), Dr. Alexandra Yonts (Travis), Zachary Brugler (Katie), and Katie Burns; and a great-grandson, Jack Ruddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie Lesiecki (nee Demboske); great-grandson, Benjamin Ruddy; and brother, Clarence R. Lesiecki. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff at University Hospitals of Cleveland, and at the Ames Family House of the Hospice of the Western Reserve for the care Bob received. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain, where the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m.. Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions may be made to University Hospitals of Cleveland, Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, The Hospice of the Western Reserve or St. Peter Parish. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 10, 2019