Robert W. Dunn Sr., 81, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born June 22, 1938, in Moundsville, WV, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 33 years after moving from Avon Lake. Bob had worked for B&O Railroad, Fruehauf Trailer Corp., and retired from Ford Motor Co, in 2000. After retiring, his passion was taking care of his blueberry farm and pine trees that he planted on his property and playing the organ/piano and guitar. He loved talking to, helping, and getting to know people who stopped by his farm. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Pan of Chicago, IL and her children, Sarah, David, Jessica, and Michael Pan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert L. Dunn and his children, Megan, Paige, and Alexis; Nathan and Katherine Dunn and their son, Jack; Steven Dunn and his son, Grayson; and Brittany and Matthew Petrella and their daughters, Emmalyn and Aubrie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee Dunn in 2011, with whom he was married for 51 years; parents, Oliver Reed and Alice (nee Parker) Dunn; and his son, Robert W. Dunn Jr. Private visitation and services will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH. The funeral service will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/riddlefh on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wheeling, WV. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 16, 2020