Robert E. Buck, was born at home in Avon, Ohio, on February 4, 1928. He was the only child of Arnold and Gladys (nee Hubbard). Bob graduated from Avon High School and married his sweetheart, Joan (nee Barber). Together, they owned and operated Buck's Hardware in Avon. Bob was 91 when he passed away on September 22, 2019, at Amherst Manor. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed gardening, woodworking, watching and playing sports, and sharing a good meal with his family. He was a member of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department and the Avon United Methodist Church. Bob will be missed by his loving family, his wife of 70 years, Joan; his daughters, Gayle Schaeffer (Bill), Kim Daniels (John); and his son, Craig (Denise). Bob and Joan have six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his parents; and a granddaughter, Sarah Schaeffer. Bob's family would like to give thanks to the staff at both Amherst Manor and New Life Hospice for the tender care that they showed to him. Memorial contributions are suggested to Avon United Methodist Church, 37711 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011 or to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, 44053. Private family services have been held. A Celebration of Bob's life will be planned for a later date. www.buschcares.com 440-937-6175.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019