Robert E. Johnson passed away May 9, 2019 at the age of 95.Bob served in the army in the Philippine Islands during WWII. He retired in 1981 after a long career as an engineer with The Ford Motor Company.His many hobbies, both before and after retirement, included restoring antique cars, gardening, creating pottery and raising and hybridizing orchids. He was active in the West Shore Orchid Society and the Baycrafters as well as volunteering for the Lorain County Metro Parks.He was also active, past president, of the Lake Nancy Wisconsin Protective Association at his summer home in Minong, Wisconsin.Bob is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Dolores; daughters, Lesley (George) Amolsch, and Ann (Perry Grissom) Johnson (Tucson). Bob was the beloved grandfather of Geoffrey (Stacie) Amolsch (St. Augustine).He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra.A private family memorial was held in mid-May.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice of Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org
Published in The Morning Journal on June 12, 2019
