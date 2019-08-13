|
Robert "Bob" Earl Smithberger died peacefully on Sunday, August 11th, at his niece's (and caretakers's) home of Shelly and Boomer Riley. Bob was 91, and born January 13, 1928. He lived his entire life in Lorain and Sheffield Lake. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Smithberger and Wynona Widdersheim; and his brother, Don Smithberger. He is survived by his brother, Dale Smithberger; his son, Keith Smithberger; daughter, Tina Smithberger (Houston, TX); and daughter-in-law, Pat. He had three grandchildren, Brad, Erin and Abby; and four great-grandchildren, Ashland, Jalyn, Aldon and Harper, all of Atlanta, GA. He also had several nieces that he loved dearly, and a very devoted friend, Cam. Bob worked and retired after 38 years from Ridge Tool in Elyria. As a young man, Bob played baseball and masterfullly coached many baseball teams in Sheffield Lake. He was a devoted fan and loved the Indians his entire life. He was a walking sports encyclopedia. He also loved to sit and spend hours birds watching. He was a man's man, yet a loving and caring dad and grandpa. His love, caring and generosity will be severely missed. At Bob's request, there will be no service.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 14, 2019