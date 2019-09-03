Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH
Robert Emmett Schnitzler


1927 - 2019
Robert Emmett Schnitzler Obituary
Robert Emmett Schnitzler, 92, of Vermilion, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Vermilion after a five-year illness. He was born January 28, 1927, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 64 years. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army. Robert worked as a plumber and pipe fitter for Lucas Plumbing and Heating, Lorain retiring in 1984. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion. He enjoyed fishing, boating, water and snow skiing, sailing, camping, gardening, traveling and bicycle riding. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lila (nee Pauly) Schnitzler, of Vermilion; daughter, Janice Resko, of Wakeman; son, Donald (Linda) Schnitzler, of Vermilion; grandsons, Michael, Jeffrey and Paul Schnitzler, and Daniel and Thomas Resko; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Lily and Brady Resko; brother, Donald Schnitzler, of Elyria; and sister, Doris (Robert) Turner, of Bethlehem, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Emmett and Leona (nee Carson) Schnitzler; brother, Jack Schnitzler; sisters, Regina Fitzpatrick, Sally Yuhas, Evelyn Schmitz, Suzy Rittenour. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 from noon until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Father Jim Holmer will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
