Robert F. "Bob" Wilt, of Elyria, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Fairview Hospital following a brief illness and complications due to Covid-19. He was 93. Born February 18, 1927, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he lived in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania before moving to Lorain in 1950, and Elyria in 1990. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following the war, he married Ruth Houk on January 1, 1949, and worked at Lorain Works US Steel as a toolmaker. In 1990, Bob retired from the Ford Motor Company Lorain Assembly Plant, where he worked as a toolmaker for 32 years. Bob was a member of St. Jude Church in Elyria, St. Jude Senior Club, Elyria Fellowship Club, United Auto Workers Union, and AARP. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ruth, in 2014; and his brother, John Wilt. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Marsha) Wilt of Elyria and Brian (Lauren) Wilt of Acworth, Georgia; six grandchildren, Tracy Wilt, Kelly (Matt) Hohman, Christie (Kris) Ruggles, Julie (Jamal) Winfield, Jessica Wilt, and Jenna Wilt; and five great-grandchildren, Zach Hohman, Wyatt Ruggles, Zoey Winfield, Lincoln Ruggles, and Colton Winfield. Due to the current pandemic, the family held private funeral services in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Joseph Scalco, pastor of St. Jude Parish officiated. Burial followed in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. Military honors were provided by AMVETS Post 32. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 10 to May 15, 2020.