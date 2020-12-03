Robert George Marks passed away November 25, 2020 in Sebring, FL.He was born October 2, 1938 in Lorain, OH. On January 7, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Judith L. Gilbert, also of Lorain. After living in Lorain for all of their lives, they moved to Sebring, FL in 2006.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and George Marks; sister Judith Stringer; and brothers Thomas Marks and Norman Marks.He is survived by his wife Judy of Sebring, FL; Children - Shelley Simone (Dave Crafton) of Miamisburg, OH; Pam (Steven) Abbott of Portland, OR; and Dale (Patty) Marks of Panama City, FL; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Remembrances can be made to Elks Lodge #1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870.



