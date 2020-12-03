1/1
Robert George Marks
1938 - 2020
Robert George Marks passed away November 25, 2020 in Sebring, FL.He was born October 2, 1938 in Lorain, OH. On January 7, 1958, Bob married the love of his life, Judith L. Gilbert, also of Lorain. After living in Lorain for all of their lives, they moved to Sebring, FL in 2006.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and George Marks; sister Judith Stringer; and brothers Thomas Marks and Norman Marks.He is survived by his wife Judy of Sebring, FL; Children - Shelley Simone (Dave Crafton) of Miamisburg, OH; Pam (Steven) Abbott of Portland, OR; and Dale (Patty) Marks of Panama City, FL; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Remembrances can be made to Elks Lodge #1529, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870.

Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
863-385-0125
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
December 3, 2020
What an amazing man and singer.
He sang at my father memorial service here at Buttonwood Bay.
God Bless Judy and her family.
Leonard and Randa Hall families.
Sheila Hartley
Friend
December 2, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Dorothy Scherck
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Judy, and family; our hearts and prayers go out to you and your family a this time. All of us will miss and remember Bob always. So very sorry for your loss. May the peace of Christ that surpasses all understanding be with you and your beloved family at this time.
Jo Grinkiewicz
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Judy, our deepest sympathy at the loss of your beloved Bob.
May you find peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Pete and Sandy Kohlmyer
Amherst, OH
Sandy Kohlmyer
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Judy and family, I am so sorry to read about Bob’s death. My deepest sympathy.
Susan McMillin
Friend
