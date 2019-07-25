Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6 Oakwood Ave
Dayton, OH 45409
(937) 293-4137
Robert Giles Wolverton

Robert Giles Wolverton Obituary
Robert Giles Wolverton, age 85, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Robert was born on February 26, 1934, in Dayton, OH to Dr. Giles and Anna (Angeroth) Wolverton. He graduated from Fairview High School and Miami University. Robert served in the U.S. Army and retired after working as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Parke-Davis. He was a world traveler who loved to ski and golf. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frieda (Eslbauer); brother, Thomas. He is survived by his sons, Robert G. (Laura) and Richard Wolverton; grandchildren, Jenna, Ricky; step-grandchildren, Roy, Linda and Eugene; brother, David; life-long friend, Marlene E. Nelson. Graveside Service will take place 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting:www.routsong.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019
